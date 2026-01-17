Attack on Titan creator doesn't think he can make anything like the hit manga again

HQ

Attack on Titan is one of the defining anime of the 2010s to a lot of fans. It introduced a whole new audience to anime, and helped push the medium into the mainstream position it sits at today. Its author, Hajime Isayama, however, isn't sure what he can make now he's drawn the story to a close.

Speaking with Japanese outlet Oricon, Isayama said that when he sits down to write, he often struggles with ideas that he's already used in Attack on Titan. "If I try to write anything, it ends up feeling like a [rehash] of an element I already used in Attack on Titan," he said. "[It] was like emptying out everything inside me until I was completely drained."

While Isayama is no longer drawing every day, he doesn't want to be seen as in his "self-depreciating days." Instead, he says he still keeps busy, and is spending every day far from the NEET life he dreamed of when writing the series.