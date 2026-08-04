Attack on Titan 3 will arrive on PC and consoles in December

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Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force was always rather vocal about launching Attack on Titan 3 sometime in the winter, but the pair never put a firm confirmation on whether this would be in late 2026 or in early 2027. We now have an update on this front.

As part of a broadcast, a lengthy look at the game has been shared, with this accompanied by the confirmation of the release date for the title, and the good news is it will be launching before the end of the calendar year.

Attack on Titan 3 will be avoiding Grand Theft Auto VI, like most everything else, but it will also be one of the last major launches of this year, with a debut planned for December 10, 2026 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2.

With this in mind, you can see the release date broadcast below for over eight minutes of thrilling gameplay to gawk at.