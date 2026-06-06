Attack on Titan 3 revealed at Summer Game Fest

If you're still not over that ending, and want to see if you have a chance at stopping the Rumbling by yourself, you'll be able to dive back in to some of your favourite moments, and face against Eren in Attack on Titan 3, announced as part of Summer Game Fest.

The trailer at the showcase largely consisted of showing us the anime's key moments, with us being able to play through them all. From Hange's last stand against the colossal titans, to Levi absolutely slashing the hell out of the Ape Titan, we'll be jetting around and slashing titan necks wherever we can.

The first scouting report for Attack on Titan 3 is on the 1st of July, and the game launches on PC via Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2.