ATP reveals new heat policy after players complained about agonizing temperatures in 2025

ATP has confirmed and detailed the new heat policy, after many players voiced their concerns due to the extreme temperatures in which they were forced to play, particularly in the Shanghai Masters, where players like Jannik Sinner, Casper Ruud, Tomas Machac, David Goffin or Terence Atmane withdrew due to agonising temperatures.

"The new heat rule provides a structured, medically supported approach to managing extreme heat, with the objective of safeguarding player health," the ATP said on Monday, and explains that it works according to the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT), an internationally recognised index used to measure human heat stress in direct sunlight.

If the WBGT reaches 30.1 C (86.18 F) or higher in the first two sets of a best-of-three-set singles match, either player can request a 10-minute cooling break after the second and will apply to both players, where they are allowed to hydrate, change clothes and shower. If the WBGT reaches past 32.2C, the match will be suspended.