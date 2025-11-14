Gamereactor

Sports

ATP Finals, schedule confirmed for semi-finals on Saturday: "It's not a huge handicap, but..."

Sinner will play in the afternoon and Alcaraz in the evening of Saturday November 15.

HQ

ATP has confirmed the order of play for the ATP Finals semi-finals this Saturday. Jannik Sinner has been given the afternoon shift: he plays at 14:00 CET, 13:00 GMT against Alex de Miñaur. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz plays in the night shift, at 20:30 CET, 19:30 GMT against Alexander Zverev or Felix Auger-Aliassime, depending on the outcome of tonight's match.

The tight schedule forces Sinner to play two tennis matches in 24 hours: he plays against Ben Shelton on Friday at 14:00 CET, the last group stage match which is unimportant: Shelton has already been eliminated and Sinner has secured his qualification as group leader. The big game tonight between Zverev and Auger-Aliassime was put in the more attractive evening shift, at 20:30 CET.

However, in the case Sinner qualifies for the final, he will have more hours of rest than Alcaraz, who plays the semi-final on Saturday night, and -in the case he wins- he would play the final less than 20 hours later, on Sunday afternoon.

Alcaraz would rest less time before a potential final: "It's not a huge handicap, but..."

"Obviously, the less recovery time you have, the worse it is. I'm not saying it's a huge handicap, but it's not the same to finish at 11:30 or 12 and go to bed at 2 AM as it is to go to bed at 11 and do everything much earlier. Recovery time and rest time have a big impact on being in good condition for Sunday," Alcaraz said (via Marca).

Do you think Alcaraz and Sinner will clash in another final on Sunday?

FRANCESCO PANUNZIO / Shutterstock

