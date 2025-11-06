ATP Finals draw: the rivals for Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in Turin

HQ

The draw for ATP Finals has been made on Thursday morning, with all eyes set on the last duel between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner: Sinner has to win everything to maintain his World No. 1 status, while Alcaraz would have to win at least three games (in the case Sinner wins everything, which seems likely) to recapture World No. 1 title).

This competition pits the best eight players of the season, with the final place still undecided (it would be Felix Auger-Aliassime unless Lorenzo Musetti wins the Hellenic Championship this weekend).

The competition consists on three group stage games, semi-finals and the final. After the draw, these are the groups (Sinner and Alcaraz would never meet until a potential final, as they are the top seeded players):

Jimmy Connors Group



Carlos Alcaraz (1)



Novak Djokovis (4)



Taylor Fritz (6)



Alex de Miñaur (7)



Bjorn Borg Group



Jannik Sinner



Alexander Zverev (3)



Ben Shelton (5)



Felix Auger-Aliassime or Lorenzo Musetti (8)



Further reading: Jannik Sinner explains his absence from Davis Cup team: "I'm proud of being Italian"

The ATP Finals will take place between November 9-16 in Turin, Italy. Sinner or Alcaraz, who do you think will end the year as World No. 1?