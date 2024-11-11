ATP Finals 2024: first results and Monday and Tuesday's matches

HQ

ATP Finals kicked off last Sunday, November 10, with the first two games, and will go on until next Sunday, November 17, for the final ATP competition this season. This competition, held in Turin, faces the eight best players in the world in a group phase, before the two best players in each group face in the semifinals on Saturday.

These are Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev. Novak Djokovic had to withdraw due to an injury.

ATP Finals' results from Sunday, November 10

Yesterday, Jannik Sinner got his first victory against Alex de Minaur: 6-3, 6-4.

Taylor Fritz also beat Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-3. All four play in the same group.

Today, Monday 11, Carlos Alcaraz plays against Casper Ruud at 2 PM CEST, 1 PM UK time, and Zverev faces Rublev at 8:30 PM CEST, 7:30 PM UK time. On Tuesday, we go back to the first group: Medvedev vs de Minaur, and Sinner vs. Fritz.