ATP changes its logo: It has been "reimagined for the digital age"

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has announced the new logo that's "simplified and reimagined for the digital age", their sixth logo since the governing body of men's professional tennis was created in 1972. The logo is very similar, maintains the typography and uses very similar colours, but eliminates the 'Tour' word and the picture of the tennis player in the middle, to simplify it and "enhance versatility across platforms and products".

From now on, the ATP Tour (the main - and only - elite tennis tour) will use this logo, without the 'Tour' part. The ATP Challenger Tour, their second-tier tour, was not mentioned, but it is expected it will change accordingly.

"Our new identity captures the drama, precision, and momentum of the Tour, connecting with today's fans while inspiring the next generation discovering tennis for the first time", said ATP CEO Eno Polo.

ATP says that the logo evolution is part of a wider brand update, set to roll out across ATP touchpoints in 2026, that includes a strategy to engage younger audiences, with more partnerships like the ones with TikTok and Overtime. In fact, one day after the new logo, a new partnership with Spotify was announced to bring more video content to the platform.

Earlier in 2025, women's equivalent, WTA, also changed its logo from the one in 2020, and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced a much bigger change: it will be renamed to "World Tennis" to align with other international federations like World Athletics and World Aquatics.