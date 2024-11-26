ATP Awards nominees, voted by the players themselves, have been announced

HQ

Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) gives every year a series of awards, to the best players, teams, coaches, tournaments... The most important awards are, obviosly, the Player and Team of the Year, awarded to those who end the year at No. 1 in the ATP rankings. Jannik Sinner will take the baton from Novak Djokovic this year.

However, other awards are voted by the players and coaches: they sportingly vote among themselves to see who the best player was in these four categories: Newcomer of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year and a special Sportsmanship Award. The Coach of the Year award is also voted by coaches.

These are this year's nominees:

Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud, who won the awards in 2023 and 2022, repeat this year for the trophy that rewards professionalism, integrity and good conduct. They are joined by Grigor Dimitrov and Dominic Thiem, who retired from tennis last month.

Comeback Player of the Year

This trophy recognizes players who suffered a serious injury but fought hard to re-establish themselves as a top player. The three nominees are Matteo Berrettini (who won Davis Cup last week), Marin Cilic and Kei Nishikori.

Most Improved Player of the Year

Jack Draper, Tomas Machac, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Alejandro Tabilo are the nominees for the players who showed an "increasingly level of performance through the year".

Newcomer of the Year

This awards recognizes the best players who broke into the Top 100 for the first time this season. The only two nominees are Jakub Mensik and Juncheng Shang.

Coach of the Year

The coaches will have to choose between these five coaches:





Xavier Malisse (Alexei Popyrin)



Emmanuel Planque (Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard)



Michael Russell (Taylor Fritz)



Brad Stine (Tommy Paul)



James Trotman (Jack Draper)



Winners will be revealed during the week starting December 9. Meanwhile, fans can vote for their favourites, an award won by Roger Federar a whopping 19 times from 2003 to 2021, followed by Rafa Nadal and Jannik Sinner in 2022 and 2023. Nadal, by the way, is the only tennis player ever to have won every ATP awards in player categories.