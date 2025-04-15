Atomic is making a working replica of the Severance keyboard

HQ

Severance's second season recently wrapped up, with it occurring in line with Apple TV+ affirming that a third season will be coming. If you finished the last batch of episodes and have been looking for more Severance news to satisfy your hunger, we have something that might be of interest.

The folk over at Atomic Keyboard has announced its plans to make a physical and working version of the keyboards used on Lumon's severed floors. The keyboard is currently just a mock-up but will eventually become a reality, which while exciting is also probably quite a hindrance to use, as it will be as big as the ones in the show.

Essentially, while the keyboard will only be a 73-key layout device that comes in a 70% layout format "with no Escape, no Control, and no Options keys (Praise Kier)," it will also have all the negative space around the keyboard, meaning it will probably eat up a lot of your desk space. Granted, you do at least get the versatility of the built-in ball mouse, so that's a bonus!

Speaking about the keyboard, Atomic states: "We've brought this keyboard out of the severed floor. It's time for our Outies to enjoy each keystroke equally."

The keyboard will be known as the MDR Dasher, and release date and pricing is yet to be affirmed, but you can already register your interest for one of these unusual devices.