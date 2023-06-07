Atomic Hearts shows cool new enemies in DLC teaser

HQ

Last month, Mundfish gave us a small peek at the new area Atomic Hearts' first expansion will offer, but we won't be destroying the same old enemies in it.

Today's teaser trailer reveals that a new enemy type called BEA-D will be included with the expansion. A rather fitting name, as these small ball-shaped robots can link themselves together. The ending shows that we're not just talking about something like three or four either.

We still have to settle with knowing the the expansion will launch sometime this summer, but there's also something available right now. A new free update has added a photo mode and more to Atomic Hearts, so it's much easier to take amazing screenshots of the beautiful game now.

HQ