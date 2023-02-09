Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart's PC requirements are surprisingly low

Mundfish's title has always looked absolutely beautiful, so it's interesting to see that you won't need the strongest rig out there to enjoy it.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Please let me reiterate what I've said several times through the years: The first thing that made me curious about Atomic Heart was some very impressive visuals, so it's been easy to think it would be another version of the "But can it even run Crysis?" meme. Turns out, that won't necessarily be the case.

Mundfish has announced Atomic Heart's PC requirements, and they aren't as bad as you'd might think by looking at the game. Now we'll just have to see if this means the game is extremely well optimised or if we're in for a technical nightmare. At least it gives me hope that the console versions could be fairly decent.

Atomic Heart

Related texts



Loading next content