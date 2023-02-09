Atomic Heart's PC requirements are surprisingly low

HQ

Please let me reiterate what I've said several times through the years: The first thing that made me curious about Atomic Heart was some very impressive visuals, so it's been easy to think it would be another version of the "But can it even run Crysis?" meme. Turns out, that won't necessarily be the case.

Mundfish has announced Atomic Heart's PC requirements, and they aren't as bad as you'd might think by looking at the game. Now we'll just have to see if this means the game is extremely well optimised or if we're in for a technical nightmare. At least it gives me hope that the console versions could be fairly decent.