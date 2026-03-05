Atomic Heart's final expansion launches this April

HQ

2023 shooter Atomic Heart has had a fair few DLCs at this point, but the fourth expansion - Blood on Crystal - will finally close the door on its overarching story. We do have Atomic Heart II to get to at some point, after all.

Following one of the endings of the main game, the final expansion for Atomic Heart sees us get ready to face off against the villain CHAR-les in one last encounter. Armed with new powers and weapons collected from the other DLCs, we'll be put to the test against some experimental enemies blocking the path to our goal.

The Blood on Crystal expansion for Atomic Heart launches on the 16th of April. It'll launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Perhaps with the story wrapped up, we could see a complete edition launch on Switch 2 some day.