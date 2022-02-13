Atomic Heart will take around 20 hours to beat

HQ

Atomic Heart is shaping up to be quite the large and unusual game. The release window trailer illustrates that. But, that doesn't mean we're in for a game that will boast hundreds of hours of content. We know this thanks to a recent interview we did with developer Mundfish, where we were told just how long it will take to beat Atomic Heart.

"We're aiming for around 20 hours for the critical path, and even more, if you want to do all the side activities."

It was also mentioned during the interview (which you can read in full here) that the game's open world does not intend to rival Assassin's Creed Valhalla or Grand Theft Auto V, but that there will be plenty of exciting things to do.

The finer details on the open world are set to be shared "soon", but you can take a look at the release window trailer to get an idea of what will be served up in it, below.