Atomic Heart trailer shows everything you need to know

It's almost unbelievable considering all of the delays and negative rumours we've heard about the studio, but Atomic Heart will actually launch on February 21. That means the time has finally come to learn and see what the game is all about.

Mundfish and Focus Entertainment agree, as they've given us a so-called gameplay overview trailer for Atomic Heart. Despite its name, we're also told quite a bit about the story and world (including footage from the very Half-Life and Bioshock-inspired opening) before the focus turns to how the gameplay kind of is a mix of the aforementioned titles, Dying Light, some Metro: Last Light and a pinch of Fallout 3.

Now, where's that console gameplay?