Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart trailer shows everything you need to know

Learn about the story and gameplay of Mundfish's mysterious title.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's almost unbelievable considering all of the delays and negative rumours we've heard about the studio, but Atomic Heart will actually launch on February 21. That means the time has finally come to learn and see what the game is all about.

Mundfish and Focus Entertainment agree, as they've given us a so-called gameplay overview trailer for Atomic Heart. Despite its name, we're also told quite a bit about the story and world (including footage from the very Half-Life and Bioshock-inspired opening) before the focus turns to how the gameplay kind of is a mix of the aforementioned titles, Dying Light, some Metro: Last Light and a pinch of Fallout 3.

Now, where's that console gameplay?

HQ
Atomic Heart

Related texts



Loading next content