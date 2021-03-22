Atomic Heart show off unbelivable graphics in trailer and images

You're watching Advertisements

Mundfish got so much attention when it announced Atomic Heart years ago that few have forgotten the game even if it has taken a long time between news about it. One of the reasons for this is how amazing the graphics looked back then, and it's safe to say the Russian developers aren't scared of being accused of the good, old "downgrade" either.

Because they wouldn't have given us today's trailer and images (I really don't want to call these screenshots when some of them are clearly tampered with) from Atomic Heart if they did. The trailer is using the game's photo mode realtime in-game, which is just astounding. They're just asking for trouble when showing this when we know the game is still slated for release on both PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series at an unknown date. I hope I'm wrong, but this smells like another Cyberpunk 2077 controversy unless Mundfish decides to show the last-gen version as well before launch. Am I wrong? Just look at this!