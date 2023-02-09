Atomic Heart, Shadow Warrior 3, Gundam and more coming for Game Pass

HQ

Two weeks ago, Microsoft presented what we can expect from Game Pass in the beginning of February, and now the time has come to reveal what we can look forward to during the second half of the month. It's a pretty impressive selection of games in various genres, with Atomic Heart as the main draw.

Here is the full list:



Madden NFL 23 (Console and PC) EA Play - February 9



SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 9



Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 14



Cities: Skylines - Remastered (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) - February 15



Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 16



Atomic Heart (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 21



As usual, there are also other extras and perks, which you can read more about over at the Xbox Wire. As usual, you can pre-install these games with the Xbox app to be ready to play them the very second they are added to the subscription service.

What will you get from this selection?

Unfortunately, there are also some games leaving Game Pass. Make sure you play these before February 15, or buy them before that as you have up to 20% discount until that date.