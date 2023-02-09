Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Atomic Heart, Shadow Warrior 3, Gundam and more coming for Game Pass

A collection of titles are also leaving the service as well.

Two weeks ago, Microsoft presented what we can expect from Game Pass in the beginning of February, and now the time has come to reveal what we can look forward to during the second half of the month. It's a pretty impressive selection of games in various genres, with Atomic Heart as the main draw.

Here is the full list:


  • Madden NFL 23 (Console and PC) EA Play - February 9

  • SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 9

  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 14

  • Cities: Skylines - Remastered (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) - February 15

  • Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 16

  • Atomic Heart (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 21

As usual, there are also other extras and perks, which you can read more about over at the Xbox Wire. As usual, you can pre-install these games with the Xbox app to be ready to play them the very second they are added to the subscription service.

What will you get from this selection?

Unfortunately, there are also some games leaving Game Pass. Make sure you play these before February 15, or buy them before that as you have up to 20% discount until that date.


  • Besiege (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • CrossfireX (Cloud and Console)

  • Infernax (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Recompile (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Cloud, Console, and PC)



