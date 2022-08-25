Atomic Heart seemingly delayed in beautiful combat trailer

HQ

Just before the war between Russia and Ukraine lead to its biggest reactions across the world, it finally seemed like Atomic Heart was nearing completion when the Russian developers at Mundfish gave us a trailer revealing the game was slated this fall. Understandably, we haven't heard a peep since then...until now.

Mundfish has suddenly given us a new Atomic Heart trailer showing off the game's combat that seems like a great mix of Bioshock, Dying Light and Fallout. This is without a doubt running on an extremely beefy PC, but holy moly this game still looks astounding visually. That's also why it's somewhat disappointing, even if it has been very expected, to see no mention of the release date, which all but confirms Atomic Heart has been delayed to 2023.