Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart Runs at 4K/60FPS on Current-Gen Consoles

There's also plenty of optimisation coming to older machines.

HQ

According to the developer, Mundfish, Atomic Heart will run at 4K/60fps on both Xbox Series X and PS5, with some potential slight dips in the open world.

The resolution and frame rate will remain solid throughout dungeons. While many take 60fps for granted, especially at 4K, a lot of modern games have taken the hit to go down to 30 frames-per-second, such as Gotham Knights and A Plague Tale: Requiem.

There's also going to be "mind-blowing" optimisation for previous-gen consoles. While this doesn't mean that we're going to get the same frame rates and resolution as current-gen machines, it's still a positive sign for a game that could have easily focused just on the newer tech.

Atomic Heart releases on the 21st of February, 2023.

Atomic Heart

