Atomic Heart mods add everything from cheats to Saul Goodman

Despite it being a fairly recent release, already plenty of mods for Atomic Heart are finding their way onto Nexus Mods. If you've got the game and haven't yet had a chance to check them out, the list of mods for Atomic Heart is growing by the day.

There are your normal alterations to the game on the mod page, such as an increased FOV slider and the chance to remove vignetting. While these changes are welcome, many have critiqued Atomic Heart's developer Mundfish for not including some basic settings at launch.

For those who want to make their experience a bit more wacky, there's a mod that turns Saul Goodman into an axe you can use to help survive the machine apocalypse.

And, if you want to make the game a little easier, there are of course cheats for Atomic Heart you can grab from the Nexus Mods page, too.

Will you be downloading any mods for Atomic Heart?