Atomic Heart is almost 80 gigabytes for Xbox Series X

HQ

After a long time with several delays, Atomic Heart is finally being released on February 21. The pre-loading of the game has now started on Xbox (it's included with Game Pass, so get ready if you intend to play it), and thanks to this, we know know how much SSD storage we need to have available when it drops.

As expected it turns out to be a pretty massive piece, although not a worst case scenario with 78.66 gigabytes, and we can expect something in the same neighborhood for PC and PlayStation 5 as well. This is quite common for big AAA games these days, but we've had multiple scenarios with some games being more than double this size.

Atomic Heart has been called a Soviet version of Bioshock and looks really promising judging by the images and trailers we've seen so far. However, the Russian developer Mundfish has gotten criticism lately for it's unwillingness to denounce the war against Ukraine, and been accused of harvesting personal data for the Russian regime.

Also, as many also have pointed out, we have not seen even a second of gameplay from the console versions - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X - of Atomic Heart despite the fact that it will be released in less than two weeks. Mundfish says the new generation runs in "Solid 60fps, 4K in dungeons, and Dynamic resolution, mostly 4K at 60 fps in open world", but some proof would have been nice.