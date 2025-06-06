Atomic Heart II is in active development at Mundfish

Atomic Heart continues to prove to be a success for developer Mundfish, which is why it's probably not a surprise that a follow-up has already been put into active development, and seemingly it's quite far along.

Known as Atomic Heart II, the game was just revealed at Summer Game Fest in the form of a trailer that gave us a glimpse at the action-packed and truly striking gameplay. Firm details on the project are sparse right now, as we're not even told its full platform launch plans, as we only know it will be coming to PC and "consoles". There is also no word on a release window yet.

Still, expect an open world filled with opportunities to explore and enemies and hazards to overcome, all while using a slate of powerful abilities and tools that feel as though they belong in Rapture.