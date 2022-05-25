Atomic Heart has taken over 630,000 man-hours to develop

HQ

Mundfish, the developer behind the anticipated and unusual Atomic Heart has just released new information about the game to Gamereactor. During the meeting, some new things were also mentioned about the action title. They told us the following:

"We calculated here that our team has grown to 120 people in five years. And even if we calculate that not all 120 people always worked, all five years, but only half of them, let's say 60. It turns out interesting: 60 people, 22 working days a month, eight hours a day, 12 months a year for five years! This gives a total of 633,600 hours. Six hundred and thirty-three thousand hours of game development. Which gives the output several tens of hours of gameplay. Just a few tens of hours in five years, There is only one conclusion left. Games are art!"

They also say that the team is currently 120 people and that they are aiming for an adventure that will take around 20-30 hours to complete. Are you going to play Atomic Heart?