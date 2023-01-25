HQ

Call me superficial, but Atomic Heart grabbed my interest with its jaw-dropping graphics and Bioshock meets Fallout gameplay from the very first second I saw it in 2018, but it's been a turbulent time since then. The fact that Mundfish's increasingly ambitious game has gone through five years of delays says it all, but the wait is finally over.

Mundfish and Focus Entertainment have finally announced that Atomic Heart has gone gold, which is simple terms means it's finished development. So unless it "takes a Cyberpunk 2077", you can be absolutely sure Atomic Hearts will launch on February 21.

I'm not especially worried about that, but I'll instead remind you that we haven't seen gameplay from the PS5 and Xbox Series version yet...Kind of worrisome when the developers have talked a lot about how much they want to push PCs to the max.