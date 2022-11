HQ

Just recently, a report circulated and revealed that Atomic Heart would be arriving in February, on the 21st to be exact. That was an unofficial date at the time, as developer Mundfish and publisher Focus Entertainment had yet to make a proper announcement about the date. Until now.

Because in the form of a new trailer that shows off some extra gameplay, it also confirmed that Atomic Heart would be arriving on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on February 21, and also on Game Pass on day one.