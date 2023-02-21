Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Gamereactor
news
Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart gets action packed launch trailer

Make sure to check out the game today, even as part of your Game Pass subscription.

Today is the day we've been waiting for a very long time. After numerous delays, controversies and unwillingness to show the console versions - the Russian developer Mundfish's Atomic Heart has finally been released. While it's no masterpiece, we still think it's an entertaining action game that we recommend you to check out (read our review here).

Now we've also received the three minutes long launch trailer, which both introduces the theme of the game, shows plenty of action and demonstrates some of the stunning graphics that made the game so hyped in the first place.

Atomic Heart is available for PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and is also available with Game Pass.

Atomic Heart

