Atomic Heart does not have microtransactions or NFTs

HQ

Following a recent trailer, we know that Mundfish's Atomic Heart will be coming in the autumn of this year, precisely within the months of September-December. But with that information in mind, we've also had the chance to chat a little with the development team in a follow-up interview, where we found out something gamers are probably quite excited about.

We asked Mundfish if Atomic Heart will feature any form of microtransactions, NFTs, loot boxes, or any other monetisation strategy, and we got quite the straightforward answer.

"Atomic Heart is a full-price, AAA single player adventure with no additional bells and whistles, period. And of course, we are looking at how the industry is evolving, and there are some interesting trends that can be explored in the future. We'll share DLC plans later, and we don't have any thoughts on NFT at this moment."

The mention of zero thoughts on NFTs at the moment does leave the door open for them being included in the future, but for the time being, the post-launch seems to be solely revolving around DLC that we'll get to learn more at a later date.

You can read our full interview with Mundfish here.