Atomic Heart DLC is Already in the Works

Atomic Heart was initially unveiled in 2018, impressing us with its interesting visuals, world, and combat. Over four years later, the game is finally nearing its launch date of the 21st of February, but even before we get to that day, developer Mundfish is already looking to the future.

Speaking with Wccftech, Mundfish has stated that there will be four DLC packs for Atomic Heart, something that we knew about already. It has also gone into some detail about what we can expect in that DLC.

No multiplayer add-ons are currently planned for Atomic Heart, according to Mundfish, but there are significant enhancements coming to the single-player experience. Namely, we'll see "

new territories, quests, puzzles, enemies, as well as character and world stories

" when these DLCs finally launch.

"We plan to significantly expand both the open-world territories, as well as new complexes and labs - where the player will learn more about the Atomic Heart world and will need to complete new challenges."

Likely, we won't hear much more about this content until the base game is out, but it's still exciting to know more of Atomic Heart will come out after launch.