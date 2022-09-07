Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart delayed to 2023

But at least it finally has a publisher.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

When yours truly shared the game's amazing combat trailer a few weeks ago, I noted that the lack of a release window in it made me extremely sure Mundfish was quietly delaying Atomic Heart to 2023. That lead many of you to point out the developers' Twitter account claimed it was still set to launch this year, but now we have a great example of why you should trust your gut.

Because Mundfish has some good news and bad news for us in a statement today. The good news is that they've finally found a publisher for the game in the form of Focus Entertainment. "Unfortunately", the bad news is that the developers need more time to do some final polish, so they've decided to delay Atomic Heart to the first quarter of 2023 aka winter. An exact date will be announced "shortly".

Atomic Heart

Related texts



Loading next content