Atomic Heart boxart revealed

Earlier this week, Mundfish finally revealed the release date for the upcoming Atomic Heart, a seemingly Bioshock inspired adventure with brilliant designed. We also got a brand new trailer, which you can check out above, but clearly the studio and Focus Entertainment wasn't done sharing stuff from the game yet.

Now we've gotten images of the boxart from the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X versions of the game, which is also coming for PC. Check it out below. Atomic Heart launches on February 23 next year.