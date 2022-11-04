Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart box art revealed

Mundfish's upcoming adventure launches in February 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Earlier this week, Mundfish finally revealed the release date for the upcoming Atomic Heart, a seemingly Bioshock inspired adventure with brilliant design. We also got a brand new trailer, which you can check out above, but clearly the studio and Focus Entertainment wasn't done sharing stuff from the game yet.

Now we've got images of the box art from the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X versions of the game, which is also coming for PC. Check it out below. Atomic Heart launches on February 23 next year.

Atomic HeartAtomic Heart

Related texts



Loading next content