Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart 2 is already being planned

It's years away, but Mundfish already has a sequel in mind.

HQ

With a mostly positive critical reception and decent sales figures, it's not much of a surprise to hear that Mundfish is planning an Atomic Hearts sequel. However, we didn't expect to hear about such a game for years.

Mundfish doesn't appear to be one for secrecy, though, as it recently told journalist Aleksey Makarenkov there were active plans to move onto Atomic Hearts 2. As stated, it will take some time to see this sequel.

We've still got plenty of time with Atomic Hearts, including some DLC content that is expected to come around later this year. Also, the original game still needs a good amount of work, including some vital updates.

Atomic Heart has been the centre of some controversy over the weeks following its launch, but it has still proven to be a successful game. Do you want to see a sequel to Atomic Hearts?

Thanks, Twisted Voxel.

Atomic Heart

