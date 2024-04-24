Atomic Blonde's writer still hopes for not just a sequel but a trilogy

HQ

Following its great debut seven years ago, Atomic Blonde was confirmed to be getting a sequel handled by Netflix, but in the years that have followed that development, very little of importance has happened and now the question remains as to whether a sequel will ever see the light of day.

Speaking about this matter, Kurt Johnstad, the writer of Atomic Blonde, has spoken with CinemaBlend where he mentioned that he still has hope that not only will the sequel be made but so will a third film to round out the trilogy.

"To me, I always said that's a trilogy. You could tell three of those, and I hope they crack it. And if they need some help, they know where to find me."

As you can see from Johnstad's comments, he has yet to be contacted in regard to penning a script for a second film, nevermind a third film. Hopefully this is sorted soon though, because it's about time we returned to this action-packed and gritty world.