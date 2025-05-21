Atomfall's Wicked Isle expansion arrives in June

HQ

Ahead of Atomfall's launch in March, Rebellion made it clear that relatively soon the game would be expanded with a story pack that would take the adventure to an all-new area called the Wicked Isle. The firm arrival date for this expansion was never mentioned, or rather it wasn't...

Rebellion has now revealed that the Wicked Isle will debut on June 3 on all platforms. We don't yet know much more about what this story pack will offer fans, but the teaser that was shared on X does affirm that getting to the Wicked Isle involves a short boat journey.

Do you plan on checking out the Wicked Isle?