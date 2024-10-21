Atomfall takes us to a twisted post-war Britain in first-look trailer

HQ

This year, we've seen bits and bobs of Rebellion's new game Atomfall. Looking like a British version of Fallout without being totally post-apocalyptic, the game has drawn a lot of intrigue in the months since its reveal.

Now, in a new trailer, Rebellion goes over exactly what we can expect to see in Atomfall. The game is an open-world action survival title, set in post-war Britain. Following a nuclear disaster, the world of Atomfall sees your community go into a strict lockdown, where you can find yourself at the mercy of the Protocols - armed police that stuck around after the disaster - and massive robots.

You'll have to venture into the abandoned facilities of the British Atomic Research Division (BARD) to find out just what happened and what they were researching. Blue zombie-like creatures await you down there, so you'll have to be careful.

Moreover, a number of cults have risen up over the last few years, making wandering the countryside a serious pain in the backside. Check out the full trailer below for how you can deal with these threats and what you can expect to see in Atomfall.