Atomfall surpasses two million total players

HQ

It didn't take long at all for Rebellion's Atomfall to surpass one million total players, as it achieved the feat shortly after launch. It has taken a little longer than expected but the game, which is said to already be the British studio's best launch to date, has now surpassed two million total players.

This has been affirmed in a new infographic that provides an update on player tendencies and habits. We're told that over 5.9 million NPCs have had their brains bashed in by a cricket bat, while over half a million cups of tea have been consumed. Add to this a quarter of a million pints of beer being ordered, 3.6 million comics being found, 12.7 million caches being uncovered, and 14.1 million tins of meat eaten (which just so happens to be Atomfall players' favourite food).

If you haven't already, you can read our review of Atomfall, and even check out the game today on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and even through Game Pass.