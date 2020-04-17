Atom RPG is coming to iOS and Android

AtomTeam did a great job in bringing fans of old, classic, post-apocalyptic isometric RPGs such as Wasteland and Fallout, something brand-new to play. The genre surely is making a comeback and Atom RPG, while less known, is on the forefront nonetheless. We reviewed the game upon its release on PC and you can read the review here. If you're interested in playing it but don't own a PC good enough to play games on, AtomTeam just announced that the game is coming to mobile devices.

This is surely an impressive feat, should it be done correctly, as it's not only a big game, but will also support save-file transfers across PC and mobile. A release date has yet to be revealed, but AtomTeam states that it's coming "soon".