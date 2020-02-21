Atmospheric tactics game Othercide unveiled

Focus Home Interactive and Lightbulb Crew just lifted the lid on a gloomy-looking new tactics game called Othercide, with the title set to hit PC, PS4, and Xbox One sometime in the summer.

The description of the game is nothing short of enigmatic. Controlling an "army of Daughters", which are described as "echoes of the greatest warrior to ever live", players will be tasked with fighting the Others and Suffering ("dread creatures pulled from the worst of Humanity's crimes against itself") across uniquely design battlefields and using a so-called 'Dynamic Timeline System' where players can plan and execute chained attacks to devastating effect.

As you'll note if you watch the trailer attached, it's shaping up to be a gloomy, atmospheric affair. What's more, looking at the screens below reveals what seems to be Xcom-style grid-based combat, which is described in the announcement as "an intricate dance of spectacular actions and counters". Consider us intrigued.