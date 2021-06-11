Atmospheric horror adventure The Chant uncovers cosmic truths next year

The Chant is a spiritual third-person horror game from an indie studio called Brass Token. In it, we play a woman who investigates a certain cult somewhere on an island in the Northwest Pacific. The dev team explained to us, that our heroine seeks enlightenment about the cosmos, but during her investigation she reveals a hidden truth and accidently unleashes a supernatural psychological terror that is associated with past traumas.

To reverse her mistake, we resort to otherworldly weapons, which are used to face supernatural appearances as well as physical dangers. Since victory is not always an option, we sometimes have to flee to escape imminent threat. Mike Skupa, CEO and Creative Director of Brass Token, explained to us during a portfolio presentation that both energy and light will play a prominent role in the design of the enemies we face during this adventure. The single player game is slated to release in 2022 for PC and consoles.