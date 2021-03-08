Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Atlus wants to know if you want to play Persona on Xbox

The option popped up on the company's annual survey.

So far, Atlus' Persona series has mainly been played on PlayStation, but has on a few occasions been offered for PC and Nintendo formats as well. But never on Xbox. Now, Atlus wants to know if Persona is something you'd like to play on Xbox.

The company do a yearly survey amongst their fans to get to know them better by fairly intricate questions about free time, why people play games, social media habits and other things. In the 2021 edition of this survey (it's entirely in Japanese), the company has added an option that has never been on the table previously to a question, as they ask what formats the users wants to play Persona on. And this time Xbox is one of the alternatives.

Of course, this does not prove that Persona is coming for Xbox, but it does show that it is something that Atlus is considering at least.

Thanks Persona Central



