Atlus unveils the first teaser for Persona 6

It had long been rumoured that the first official glimpse of Persona 6 would arrive at the Xbox Games Showcase, as for the past couple of years Sega has linked the marketing of Atlus games to this platform, even if they are later released on other platforms.

The trailer (if we can call it that) for Persona 6 doesn't reveal much, apart from confirming that green will be the theme colour for this instalment, and that it looks set to be darker than previous games in the series. We've only seen a succession of tombs and a statue with a shadow reaching out towards it. So... that's all we've got for now.

There's no need to worry too much, because 12 years ago, when Atlus unveiled Persona 5, they did so with a massive special event in Japan, so we assume they'll want to give this one the same treatment in the future.

With no release window yet, all we know is that Persona 6 exists and that it's coming to PC via Steam, to PS5, and to Xbox via Xbox on PC, Xbox Cloud, Xbox Series, and Game Pass from day one, which is undoubtedly an incredible incentive to subscribe to the service once the dates are confirmed.

Are you looking forward to Persona 6?