Atlus teases projects to mark Persona's 30th anniversary in 2026, including Fitness Boxing crossover

If you have been eagerly awaiting more from the Persona series, the good news is that Atlus certainly has something in store in 2026. This year will be the time when the Japanese developer celebrates the 30th anniversary of Persona, and to this end, it has already begun teasing what will come.

A short video has been shared to begin the 30th anniversary celebrations, with it featuring a brief description that expresses the following: "We can't wait to share all of the exciting projects planned throughout the year with you!"

Beyond this, one project has seemingly already been confirmed, as the Fitness Boxing X account has shared a teaser image that almost certainly refers to some kind of crossover between the active game and the Persona series. The text used in the image is in Japanese, but Gematsu has translated the information, with it reading as such:

"???: What are you getting ready for?

"???: Heh heh heh... This time, I'm preparing a training plan that's a bit different from usual. After all, stamina is essential for a Phantom Thief!"

This won't be the first time that Fitness Boxing has crossed over with other games, but it would be the first time that Persona characters have been introduced into the series. As for more information on what we should expect, for the time being all we can do it patiently wait.