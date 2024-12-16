English
Persona 3 Reload

Atlus' soundtracks were amongst the most played Japanese artists on Spotify 2024

And we definitely understand why, they are really good.

Atlus had a great 2024, releasing both Persona 3 Reload and Metaphor: ReFantazio, two games that most people would agree featured phenomenal music. So phenomenal that Atlus Sound Team was the third most played Japanese artist on Spotify abroad.

The soundtracks from both of these games were released to Spotify this year (along with Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, among others) and 6,247,400 listeners have listened to their work over 400 million times. That's almost a doubling since 2023, and the most popular track was It's Going Down Now from Persona 3 Reload.

On its website, Atlus writes:

"Atlus Sound Team was ranked as the most played Japanese artist overseas in Spotify Summary 2024!

This is my first time ranking, and I managed to come in third place alongside other famous artists.

Thank you for enjoying Atlus' music!"

How often do you listen to game music via Spotify?

Persona 3 Reload

Thanks Persona Central

