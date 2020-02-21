Atlus shows off Persona 5 Royal's new gameplay features

Developer Atlus broadcasted an extensive gameplay presentation for Persona 5 Royal this week, in which the self-proclaimed Phantom Thief expert Morgana introduces us (and the newcomer Kasumi) to the many gameplay innovations of the expanded edition of the elegant JRPG. We already knew about most of these things because the game is available in Japan since last autumn, but now western fans can get the localized, English impressions of these facts.

The video explains the basic game structure, clarifies parts of the series' cryptic terminology and shows what surprises players, that visited the Shujin Academy in 2017, can expect. Amidst the new grappling hook and a showcase of the Phantom Thieves Dent (some kind of atelier for artworks and mini-games) two new characters were discussed in more detail. Kasumi, the latest addition to the colourful cast of the game, was introduced in an earlier video. Persona 5 Royal will be released in Europe on March 31, 2020.