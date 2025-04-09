Atlus releases extensive demo of Persona 3 Reload on all platforms

HQ

If you enjoyed Persona 5 and other JRPGs, but still have some debts to settle with Atlus' works, we've got good news for you. The publisher has released a very extensive demo of its big title from early last year, Persona 3 Reload.

The original Persona 3 was the title that laid the foundation for the style and gameplay we now know and love Atlus for, and Reload was a successful revision that took the updated graphical style of P5R. This demo is completely free and available on Xbox X|S Series, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The Persona 3 Reload demo covers the first few months of gameplay (in-game progression is marked with this system), so it gives us many hours of free gameplay. And if you want to continue your game by buying the full version, you can take your save file with you there.

We loved Persona 3 Reload, and so did its expansion/epilogue/complement Episode of Aigis "The Answer". Plus, there'll be a warm-up to do before the rumoured Persona 6 is revealed to the world...