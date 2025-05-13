Atlus prepares for Persona 5: The Phantom X's arrival in the West

In the past, we've seen moves within Atlus regarding their Persona series that had us preparing for some kind of trailer or surprise announcement, which then failed to arrive. The most recent was when changes to the backend of the P4RE.JP website led us to suspect a formal announcement of Persona 4 Golden Remake, which never came. But now we do have something official, though perhaps not the game you've been waiting for.

It turns out that finally, the last pending Persona 5 spin-off in the West is coming to our shores. Persona 5: The Phantom X, a new JRPG story featuring new characters and released exclusively on mobile in Asian markets, is on its way to our iOS and Android phones. At the moment we don't have any more information about it, except for the image Atlus itself has shared with the game's tagline "Retake your Desire".

Persona 5 X, as it's also known, is a free-to-play game that combines ingrained systems from the series such as turn-based combat and social simulation, but dispenses with others such as the calendar and replaces it with an energy bar that is restored by performing activities or paying with in-game coins (which will obviously mean microtransactions).

Will you be giving Persona 5: The Phantom X a chance when it arrives in the West?