Atlus mistakenly leaks Persona 3: Reload on its Instagram account

When we said the announcement of the Persona 3 remake was imminent, we didn't think it would be today. Atlus itself mistakenly posted the Persona 3: Reload trailer on its Instagram account. And although they were quick to remove it, the video is already spreading like wildfire across the internet, trending as a trending topic on Twitter.

The trailer was originally intended to be released at the Xbox Showcase on the 11th, as we can tell from the end of the trailer, which states that it will be released on PC, Xbox consoles and Game Pass from day one.

While this seems to have ruined the surprise, we still have to find out if Microsoft is also keeping the announcement of that unannounced Persona 5 spin-off known as P5T, and also if they'll be the ones to give us any official news or previews on the development of Persona 6.

Persona 3 Reload will be released in early 2024.