English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Metaphor: ReFantazio

Atlus joins the Steam Summer Sale with the biggest discount for Metaphor: ReFantazio to date

And all Persona, Shin Megami Tensei and Etrian Odyssey titles are also discounted by 40-70%.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We've already told you about the price craze on Steam with the start of the Summer Sale, the biggest discount period for PC games until Christmas. Many publishers know that even with their titles discounted, they can still make a lot of cash these days until the sale ends on 10 July, so you can find recent titles with significant discounts. One of the most tempting publishers for potential gamers is Atlus, which has decided to join the sale and discount all of its titles.

In fact, today is the day you can buy Metaphor: ReFantazio for the cheapest price ever. Both the standard version and the Deluxe Edition of the game released in 2024 are 40% off, and it's not the only discounted game Atlus has released in recent times. Persona 3 Reload, which has sold even more than Metaphor, is 55% off its official price, and Persona 5 Royal is 60% off. Also included are heavily discounted Etrian Odyssey and the Shin Megami Tensei franchise, as well as Soul Hackers 2, in all versions.

If you're interested in these or any of the other Atlus and Sega titles for Steam, check out the Valve shop and see the full list below.


  • Persona 3 Reload (55% off)

  • Persona 3 Reload Deluxe Edition (55% off)

  • Persona 3 Reload Ultimate Edition (55% off)

  • Persona 4 Golden (50% off)

  • Persona 4 Golden Deluxe Edition (50% off)

  • Persona 5 Royal (60% off)

  • Persona 5 Strikers (70% off)

  • Persona 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe Edition (70% off)

  • Persona 5 Tactica (60% off)

  • Persona 5 Tactica Deluxe Edition (60% off)

  • Shin Megami Tensei III HD Nocturne (70% off)

  • Shin Megami Tensei III HD Nocturne Deluxe Edition (75% off)

  • Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance (70% off)

  • Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance Deluxe Edition (75% off)

  • Etrian Odyssey HD (50% off)

  • Etrian Odyssey HD II (70% off)

  • Etrian Odyssey HD III (60% discount)

  • Soul Hackers 2 (75% off)

  • Soul Hackers 2 Deluxe Edition (75% off)

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Related texts

0
Metaphor: ReFantazioScore

Metaphor: ReFantazio
REVIEW. Written by Alberto Garrido

The creators of SMT and Persona have managed to take the best of their concepts, give it a different story, design and identity, to achieve their most complete game to date.



Loading next content