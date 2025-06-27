Atlus joins the Steam Summer Sale with the biggest discount for Metaphor: ReFantazio to date

HQ

We've already told you about the price craze on Steam with the start of the Summer Sale, the biggest discount period for PC games until Christmas. Many publishers know that even with their titles discounted, they can still make a lot of cash these days until the sale ends on 10 July, so you can find recent titles with significant discounts. One of the most tempting publishers for potential gamers is Atlus, which has decided to join the sale and discount all of its titles.

In fact, today is the day you can buy Metaphor: ReFantazio for the cheapest price ever. Both the standard version and the Deluxe Edition of the game released in 2024 are 40% off, and it's not the only discounted game Atlus has released in recent times. Persona 3 Reload, which has sold even more than Metaphor, is 55% off its official price, and Persona 5 Royal is 60% off. Also included are heavily discounted Etrian Odyssey and the Shin Megami Tensei franchise, as well as Soul Hackers 2, in all versions.

If you're interested in these or any of the other Atlus and Sega titles for Steam, check out the Valve shop and see the full list below.