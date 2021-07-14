Atlus is teasing seven Persona announcements for the series 25th Anniversary

Persona is about to reach a pretty major milestone: its 25th Anniversary. To mark the occasion, which will be happening this September, Atlus has teased seven Persona announcements coming over the next year.

Shown over Twitter, the developer hasn't really given much information as to what the announcements could be, or even when they are expected to be made, meaning it could be anything from new games to fresh merchandise. Atlus has made it clear as well that the final announcement will be coming by next Autumn, so we at least have a time frame to keep in mind.

Either way, the teaser has been made on the Atlus West Twitter account meaning we can likely expect whatever is coming to be available both in the West and in Japan.

Take a look at the teaser image below to see if you can figure out what Atlus has planned.