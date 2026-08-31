Atlus is replacing all of its English voice actors in Persona 4 Revival

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When the remake Persona 4 Revival is released on February 18 next year, those who want to play with English voice acting will be introduced to new cast members. That's because the entire ensemble has been replaced.

Atlus has now commented on this decision (thanks, GamesRadar) and says that some people have left the voice acting industry, while others have become so famous that they can no longer be included in a project like this. Producer Kazuhisa Wada explains:

"So we realized we can't re-gather that whole cast. So we're like, 'OK, I guess we have to kind of once again roll up our sleeves. Alright, let's start over. Let's get a whole new cast in and let's do our best.'"

However, not everyone is buying this excuse. As several people have pointed out on social media, they also replaced all the voice actors in the Persona 3 Reload remake, and a couple of those who appeared in the 2008 original have said they'd like to return but weren't even asked by Atlus. Furthermore, two voice actors were replaced in Persona 4: Golden (an updated version of the game from 2012), so Atlus has previously been willing to replace just individual members of the cast rather than recast everyone.

The debate is likely to remain heated for a while longer. What's your take on this? Do you accept Atlus's explanation, and is this an important issue for you? Note that if you play with the original (Japanese) voices, you'll get the same voice actors.